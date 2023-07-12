New security efforts underway at BNA to protect travelers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Security efforts are ramping up at BNA this week. New automatic exit lane breach control doors are being installed to protect flyers.

It's a security system that provides higher security between airside and landside areas in the airport to add security for passengers, airline crews and employees.

If there's an intruder or potential threat, this system will alert personnel to create a more seamless process through video surveillance system. The automatic doors will allow traffic to move from the gate area to the Grand Lobby and baggage claim areas. The exit lanes are a one-way corridor only.

The motion sensors and video systems are also designed to find unattended objects left in the corridor area.

For the next several weeks you'll see these exit lane corridors at the A/B Concourse and C/D Concourse exits. BNA says they're excited for an automated system that will help keep the community safe with no negative impact on passenger traffic flows.

The project is currently underway and travelers will notice the change immediately.