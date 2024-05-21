New Smart Heart Act could help save lives, with AEDs required in all high schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee signed SB 2175 into law, which requires all public and nonpublic high schools to have automated external defibrillators (AEDs).
An AED is designed to help someone who is experiencing cardiac arrest. It's a medical device that analyzes heart rhythm and can deliver an electric shock to re-establish the heart's regular rhythm, if needed.
Having one nearby is proven to save lives, and our Carrie Sharp spoke with a family around this time last year who experienced this firsthand. Their son Tyler Olsen collapsed on a Murfreesboro baseball field at age 15, and an AED saved his life.
Carrie checked in with the family today and they say Tyler is thriving — he just graduated high school and wants to go into nursing. The Olsens are working to get AEDs in sports facilities, and recently donated one to Providence Christian Academy for their new baseball field.
With the new law, schools will be required to establish, review and practice athletics emergency action plans for students who may have cardiac arrests or other life-threatening injuries during school sports activities. Appropriate personnel will also be trained in CPR and AEDs.
“Nothing is more important than keeping our students healthy and safe, and the Smart Heart Act ensures schools will be ready to respond in the event of a cardiac-related emergency,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I commend the General Assembly for their commitment to Tennessee students in passing this legislation.”
