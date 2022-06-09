New sports complex planned for Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been 21 years since new youth athletic fields were built in Lebanon, but that could soon change.

A sports complex is in the works along Highway 231 South.

Mayor Rick Bell said Wednesday that the first phase will include five soccer fields, a playground and a walking trail.

Right now, the youth soccer fields are by the airport — which is a safety concern, as airport traffic has increased substantially over the years.

Mayor Bell said the sports complex is an investment that will give back to Wilson County.

"Quality of life is important, you know, for a city and, and oftentimes, you know, we talk about, you know, we talk about different aspects of city government, and quality of life means a lot of things," said Bell. "It's protection by, you know, police and fire, it's restaurants, it's shopping, it's all kinds of things. But parks and recreation, I believe, is a big part of it, because, you know, it affects people of all ages — people can enjoy. And, you know, that's why we're really focused on that, not just with the sports complex, but with other aspects of our community as well."

The city council is currently taking bids to build the sports complex. Right now, it looks to cost about $17 million.

The mayor said the goal is to have it done by Spring of 2024.