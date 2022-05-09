New study aims to understand what Nashvillians want in mobility, transit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands continue to make the move to Nashville. Unfortunately, sometimes being a city on the rise means a few growing pains — like keeping up with the demand for transportation and mobility.

That's why the Nashville Department of Transportation, Tennessee Department of Transportation, WeGo and the Nashville Downtown Partnership are joining forces for a study called Connect Downtown.

It will look at how Nashville's downtown core can improve for those who need to get around.

This includes studying traffic, walking, biking and public transportation.

But those organizing the study want help, and they hope Nashvillians can participate in an online survey.

The survey looks at different methods of transportation used by locals, the top priorities for commuters and what areas of downtown are of highest concern.

"It's just extremely important for everyone, and I mean everyone, to get involved in this process, because we want to make sure that the recommendations that are made, they make sense for how we use our city," said Tanisha Hall, of Connect Downtown's consulting team.

The Connect Downtown study will take about a year and a half to complete.

Organizers will also host several focus groups and community meetings throughout the year.

