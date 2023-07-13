New study says Black men are most likely to die from melanoma compared to other demographics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Black men are more likely to die from the skin cancer, melanoma, than any other demographic. That is according to a new study by the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Men of color overall have a lower melanoma survival rate than white men. In a survey of 200,000 people over 5 years, white men's survival rate was 75 percent, 69 percent for Native Indian/Alaskan men, Asian 68 percent, Hispanic 66 percent, and Black men ranked the lowest with a 52 percent survival rate.

Men of color are more likely to have melanoma diagnosed at an advanced stage, making it more difficult to treat. This is even the case when you adjust factors such as income level and insurance coverage.

The study also found men as a whole, regardless of race, have double the mortality rate from melanoma than women.

Melanoma causes more than 9,000 deaths per year.

Dermatologists said sun protection is the biggest form of prevention. That means everyone should wear sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, wear sun-protective clothing, and make sure to get annual skin exams.

"People that have darker pigmentation have more natural pigmentation than people that are paler but all races can get skin cancer," said Dr. Robert Garbacz. "So I think that it’s important that everyone uses a certain amount of skin protection. Some people will have higher tolerances, but we see the most dangerous type of skin cancer melanoma in people of all races."

People can also self-check — watch for any spots on your skin that may change in size. If you see one, get it checked by a dermatologist as soon as possible.