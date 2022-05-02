New system allows voters to report Election Day issues with texting devices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced a new Text to Report Voter Fraud system that will allow voters to alert authorities about anything worrying that they may notice on Election Day. These messages will go directly to the Secretary of State's Division of Elections.

With a cell phone or any other device that can text, Tennesseans can message "TN" to 45995. A secure link will be sent back through which reports may be submitted.

Tennessee Secretary of State

The purview of the Division of Elections includes possible voter fraud, intimidation, misinformation or any other Election Day misconduct. To address these serious concerns, the Division works with a number of qualified professionals, such as district attorneys and county election commissions.

“There are other organizations that offer voters ways to report election issues, but those organizations are not affiliated with our office,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “We created our Text to Report Voter Fraud system so that Tennesseans can be confident that their concerns are getting to the right place. We work together with local county election commissions to help Tennesseans have a positive voting experience.”

The Tennessee State and County Primaries will be held on May 3. Republican and Democratic judicial and county office candidates are on ballots in 74 of the state's 95 counties. A list of which counties these will be is provided online.

For more polling locations and voter-specific information, including sample ballots and election results, the state has provided a free GoVoteTN app, and a corresponding website.

