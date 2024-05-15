New technology aimed at tackling electric vehicle fires

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — In the ongoing transition towards electric vehicles (EVs), fire safety concerns have emerged as a focal point for fire departments across regions.

Montgomery County Fire Department is aiming to address the challenges posed by extinguishing EV fires, which require significantly more resources compared to traditional combustion engine vehicles.

Firefighters highlight that combating an EV fire demands thousands of gallons of water, sometimes up to 40 to 50 times more than a standard car fire, primarily due to the lithium batteries powering these vehicles.

Carrie Brennan, a firefighter with a PhD in chemistry, has studied the need for proactive measures to tackle potential EV fire incidents.

"As firefighters, it is our responsibility to anticipate and prepare for such scenarios rather than being reactive," Brennan said. "We need to have solutions in place beforehand."

While traditional car fires can often be subdued with water within minutes, EV fires require prolonged efforts, often spanning hours.

"The challenge with EV fires is that they catch us off guard; there's minimal warning before the situation escalates," Brennan said. "Throwing water on such fires becomes a formidable task."

Apart from the firefighting aspect, there's also the critical issue of containing toxic chemicals emitted during an EV fire.

This is why Brennan and the fire department are proposing EV fire blankets.

They're designed to mitigate the spread of hazardous materials and protect against exposure to toxic fumes.

"These blankets serve to contain the hazard rather than extinguish the fire," Brennan said. "They act as a barrier, preventing the release of toxic chemicals into the air or water."

The Montgomery County Fire Department has made a formal request for four EV fire blankets as part of its budget allocation. These blankets, priced between $1200 and $1800 each, represent a proactive step towards enhancing firefighting capabilities in the face of new technologies.