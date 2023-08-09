New TennCare benefits include lactation consultants for breastfeeding mothers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For mom Angela Slaven, breastfeeding didn't come easy.

"I wanted to breastfeed really bad and when I had him I wasn't able to," she said.

After struggling with her first child, she decided to use the help of a lactation consultant for her second.

"And I just had a lot more support there in the hospital, and it happened — I was able to breastfeed him for almost a year," Slaven said.

Experts recommend babies breastfeed for the first six months of life, but the process can be difficult for new moms and their babies.

Dr. Jessica Young is an associate professor with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"So it is really important to have those extra supports like having a lactation specialist who can answer questions, who can troubleshoot if a baby's have trouble latching," she said.

Now some mothers will get those extra supports as TennCare is offering new lactation benefits, including access to a network of lactation consultants.

Young said nearly all of her patients are on TennCare.

"And that is why it's so exciting to have these new breastfeeding support benefits through TennCare," she said.

Lactation counseling can be done in groups, one-on-one or virtual. Counseling is available before and after delivery without limits on the number of visits.

But for mothers who are struggling, Dr. Young says you're not alone.

"If breastfeeding is not successful that's OK," she said. "That's why we have formula, and so it's really important I think also for women to not feel shame around their breastfeeding journey."