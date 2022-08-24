Watch Now
New Tennessee law helps fill vacancies by allowing one-year teaching permits

Photo: Catherine Steward
Posted at 12:09 PM, Aug 24, 2022
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Classes are already in session for many districts in Middle Tennessee but many schools are still trying to fill vacancies.

We are in the midst of a nationwide teacher shortage.

Clarksville Montgomery County School System has filled more than 460 vacancies this year - but still has about 50 openings.

Melissa Izatt, Director of Educator Quality says temporary permits are helping.

"A permit is temporary. So, for us when we hire someone on a permit, then our expectation is that they're going to transition to what they need to do to transition to a job-embedded license."

Right now - the district has about 70 teachers teaching on a temporary permit.

Under new state law - districts can now apply for one-year teaching permits.

"On July 1 is when that window opens up, so they were able to request those permits if we have a position that's hard to fill because we have a continued shortage in a certain area," Izatt said.

Under the law, you do not have to complete a traditional teacher prep program - as long as you have a bachelor's degree, you can get a temporary teaching license. That temporary license gives you three years to get your required teaching certificate.

"It's not an easy ticket," Izatt said. "The permit is not just a ticket to teach, you still have to do the work that's required, but it provides us the opportunity to reach some natural teachers that have a passion for students have a passion for teaching and learning."

The district will apply for a one-year permit if you are hired for employment. During that time, you will be expected to pursue a job-embedded license which includes enrolling in an educator prep program and taking any required assessments.

For more information on CMCSS openings and temporary permits visit the website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
