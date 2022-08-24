New Tennessee law helps fill vacancies by allowing one-year teaching permits

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Classes are already in session for many districts in Middle Tennessee but many schools are still trying to fill vacancies.

We are in the midst of a nationwide teacher shortage.

Clarksville Montgomery County School System has filled more than 460 vacancies this year - but still has about 50 openings.

Melissa Izatt, Director of Educator Quality says temporary permits are helping.

"A permit is temporary. So, for us when we hire someone on a permit, then our expectation is that they're going to transition to what they need to do to transition to a job-embedded license."

Right now - the district has about 70 teachers teaching on a temporary permit.

Under new state law - districts can now apply for one-year teaching permits.

"On July 1 is when that window opens up, so they were able to request those permits if we have a position that's hard to fill because we have a continued shortage in a certain area," Izatt said.

Under the law, you do not have to complete a traditional teacher prep program - as long as you have a bachelor's degree, you can get a temporary teaching license. That temporary license gives you three years to get your required teaching certificate.

"It's not an easy ticket," Izatt said. "The permit is not just a ticket to teach, you still have to do the work that's required, but it provides us the opportunity to reach some natural teachers that have a passion for students have a passion for teaching and learning."

The district will apply for a one-year permit if you are hired for employment. During that time, you will be expected to pursue a job-embedded license which includes enrolling in an educator prep program and taking any required assessments.

For more information on CMCSS openings and temporary permits visit the website.