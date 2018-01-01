NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Millions of Americans struggle with pain management and many patients have tried just about everything to get rid of their chronic symptoms. Now, some are now trying new therapies.

Mount Juliet's Judy Powell has had more than a dozen surgeries. She said her legs, back and pelvis hurt so badly that most days the pain keeps her from family outings – or doing normal day-to-day things.

“[I] don't have a good level of quality of life because I hurt all the time,” she said.

She's tried many forms of pain-management. Now, she's opting for a more permanent solution.

At Comprehensive Pain Specialists in Clarksville, Dr. Jeremy Walker is using a therapy called spinal cord stimulation to help his patients break free of pain killers.

Nevro's new HF10 therapy delivers small electrical pulses at a low frequency into the body. A pulse generator is actually placed under the skin offering relief to those suffering with severe leg and back pain.

“I don't want to live the rest of my life in pain. I’m hoping this permanent implant will be a good alternative to pain meds,” Powell added.

