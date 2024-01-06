New things to try this new year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new year often means a chance for a fresh start — something exciting for anyone tired of the same old routines.

Here are some fun things around Nashville you may want to check out if you have a hankering to try something new.

Handmade Studio TN is offering a five week clay class for total beginners, experts and everyone in between. The class starts Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and it is every Wednesday following at the same time.

Small World Yoga has free community yoga classes available in the evenings.

The East Room is hosts a local open mic stand up every Tuesday night — try your hand at making strangers laugh!

Take one of these coffee classes at a local coffee shop:



The Well Coffeehouse has cupping classes, home brewing and latte art depending on the location

Crema Coffee Roasters has latte art, espresso drink masters class, cupping fundamentals and home brew methods

Frothy Monkey has free weekly coffee cuppings — but reserve a spot quickly because only 12 people are in each session

Bongo Java has a 90 minute barista fundamentals class

Take a writing class at The Porch — topics span from heartbreak and healing to literary fiction and draft chats.

Enjoy a blast from the past at the Game Terminal with more than 250 games over four decades, including classics Pac-Man and Pinball.

Take a glassblowing class or just sip on a coffee from a handmade mug and watch the experts glassblow at Nashville's new coffee house, bar and glassblowing studio, Glasshaüs.

Get your steps in with a running community in one of these Nashville run clubs!



Nash Run Club

East Nasty Running Club

Nashville Striders

Nashville Track Club

6Run5

Want to learn an instrument? Sign up for a free trial lesson with Music Lab Nashville.

Have a hobby or a local opportunity we're missing? Send an email to hannah.urban@newschannel5.com to have it added to the list.