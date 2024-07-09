New THSO grant to go toward cracking down on Move Over Law as more first responders are put in danger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Safety office is sending a reminder to drivers to slow down and move over as new data show more first responders are being put in danger while responding to accidents on our roads.

So far this year there have been 59 accidents where people have hit emergency worker vehicles. Eleven of the 59 have been to help truck vehicles.

Three of those sent emergency crew workers to the hospital. These are accidents officials says are preventable.

"We can all work together to improve driver behaviors and help emergency responders do their job in the safest way possible," said THSO Director Clyde Lewis.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office will crack down on the issue by increasing enforcement of the Move Over Law thanks to a new grant that'll be shared between local enforcement.

The THSO says they qualified for $172,000 in federal grant funding to prevent roadside deaths and help emergency crews do their jobs in the safest way possible.

“Their job is to put themselves in between you and harm so if you endanger our health truck drivers lives, we’re going to be there to issue you a citation we take it personally," says THP Colonel Matt Perry.

TDOT says we can all do our part to help emergency responders do their job in the safest way possible by moving over and refraining from distracted driving.