New Titans stadium plans focus on exterior, how it will fit into Nashville's skyline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New renderings have been released giving another look into the future of the Titans stadium, but there's still a long way to go until the development and funding plans are finally approved.

Last month plans were released showing how the inside of the stadium would look, now new plans focus on the exterior and how it will fit into Nashville's skyline.

David Manica with the architecture firm working on the rebuild said Nashville's culture played a part in the design process. The company studied other buildings downtown for inspiration and took into consideration the stadium would be in the middle of a neighborhood.

While the new plans include less seats than the current stadium, Titans President Burke Nihill said it means every seat in the house will have a good view.

Tennessee Titans

The new designs focus on building the stadium more horizontally than vertically giving it a more approachable feel. Manica said that elevates the experience for every person in the building to get that "here in the moment" feeling.

If approved, this stadium will also stand out with first-of-its-kind wraparound porches.

"This idea of wraparound porches, so no other stadium does this in the world. There's really no other project that celebrates the exterior and balconies as much as this stadium does," said Manica. "We wanted the city of Nashville to be the backdrop and be part of the experience of this stadium."

Tennessee Titans

The new stadium also has plans to put down artificial turf unlike what's at Nissan now.

As for a Superbowl, officials said they're still on track to be in the running to accommodate one if selected.