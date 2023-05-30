New tribute to fallen Hendersonville police officer unveiled on Memorial Day

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On a day when people remembered and honored those who gave their lives for our freedom, a new tribute was unveiled to a fallen Hendersonville police officer who served his city and country.

Hendersonville Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol was killed while on the job in 2019.

Hendersonville and Sumner County leaders took to the stage at Veterans Park to announce a portion of Interstate 65 between exit 96 and 97 will be named Officer Spencer D. Bristol Memorial Highway. Officer Bristol's family was also on stage for the presentation.

The announcement came during the city's annual Memorial Day Hometown Jam event that featured food trucks, vendors and live music from the French Family Band and The Isaacs.

Officials said it was appropriate to make the announcement on Memorial Day since Officer Bristol not only served his city as a police officer but was also a U.S. Navy veteran.

"He was a family man. He was a great husband and a great father, and we don't want people to forget the service he provided," said Rep. Johnny Garrett who represents the 45th district. "He exemplified what an officer does by protecting the citizens of this community."

"Our city has really done a good job of embracing that family and honoring Spencer’s memory along with the other officers who have died in the line of duty here," added Andy Gilley, the Hendersonville Parks Director.

Officer Bristol, 31, was hit and killed by a car on I-65 on Dec. 30, 2019, as he chased a fleeing suspect on foot. He left behind his wife, Lauren, and their then-3-year-old daughter. He had been a member of the police department for four years.

The interstate sign is the latest way the community has honored his life. Immediately after his death, people participated in multiple fundraisers to support his family. There is also a memorial in his honor at the police department. City officials say plans are also in the works to have a street named after him and his daughter in a new subdivision.

"Any small way we can honor him, we will find ways to do that," said Rep. Garrett.