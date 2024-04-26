New TSU Board of Trustees will meet for the first time on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday, a lot of eyes will be on Tennessee State University, as its new Board of Trustees will meet for the first time.

The new board came after a bill was passed in the Tennessee General Assembly last month that vacated the entire board due to mishandled funds and other issues.

Several audits over the last year have come to the conclusion that the school struggled to keep finances in line with a lack of documentation, although there has been no evidence of fraud or malfeasance.

TSU officials and supporters have argued that the school would not have had such a difficult time with finances if it was given the more than $2 billion that a federal report said the school was owed by the state.

The school has struggled with being able to house students, renovating old buildings, and being able to afford the scholarships it has offered to students.

Governor Bill Lee appointed the new Board of Trustees at the end of last month, all are TSU alum.

They will meet at Hankal Hall on the University's Main Campus at 2 p.m.

According to the agenda the new board will appoint a Board Chair, a Vice Chair, adopt Bylaws and policies.

President Glenda Glover will start the meeting off by welcoming the new board, but she will not be president for long. She will retire when this semester ends and speak at Commencement next weekend.

The public is invited to stream Friday's board meeting live.