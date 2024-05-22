New Vanderbilt Poll showcases voters stances on abortion, IVF and gun control

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new Vanderbilt Poll has been released, showcasing Tennessee voters stances on the right to an abortion, IVF procedures and gun control among other topics.

The semiannual poll surveyed 1,003 registered voters in the state.

One the issue of abortion, when asked to choose whether they align more with labeling themselves as pro-choice or pro-life, 52 percent of registered voters considered themselves "definitely" or "somewhat" pro-choice. This is compared to 33 percent who identified as "definitely" pro-life.

According to Vanderbilt, in the May 2014 poll, 45 percent of Tennesseans considered themselves “definitely” or “somewhat” pro-choice, and in the poll from two years ago, 48 percent thought of themselves as definitely or somewhat pro-choice.

When asked if they thought IVF should be legal or not, 82 percent of registered voters said that in vitro fertilization should be legal. This was quite the bipartisin support as Democrats, Independents, non-MAGA Republicans and MAGA Republicans all shared majority support for IVF.

58 percent of those polled said that they did not believe this was a moral issue.

On the topic of gun control, 76 percent of Tennesseans are in favor of passing laws that "temporarily restrict access to guns for individuals who are at high risk of harming themselves or others, in order to reduce the risk of gun-related violence."

As we inch closer to the general election, former President Donald Trump is the most popular choice for 47 percent of Tennessee voters, with current President Joe Biden at 29 percent.