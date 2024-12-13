New Vanderbilt Poll showcases women's health, climate change, education, and gun control

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The latest Vanderbilt Poll reveals that the recent elections made little impact on Tennesseans' opinions on key issues.

Surprisingly, state lawmakers saw a rise in approval ratings, even as their stances often diverge from public sentiment.

A striking 73% of Tennessee voters support the expansion of Medicaid to assist more low-income individuals, with impressive backing from 55% of MAGA Republicans. The poll also indicates that voters hold health insurers and pharmaceutical companies responsible for rising healthcare costs.

Support for women's reproductive rights remains robust, with over half identifying as pro-choice. Remarkably, 82% agree abortion should be legal in cases of rape, and 87% believe in vitro fertilization (IVF) should be legal.

Despite strong bipartisan support for gun reforms and recreational marijuana legalization, state officials are out of sync with voters. The poll shows overwhelming support for tighter gun regulations and a notable 63% advocate for legalizing recreational marijuana.

Approval for the Tennessee state legislature has jumped to 53%, while Gov. Bill Lee's approval stands at 60%, reflecting an "afterglow" from the recent elections. However, President Joe Biden's numbers remain low at 29%.

Tennesseans are increasingly worried about their financial stability — with significant rises in concerns about emergency funds and monthly expenses compared to past polls.

Education tops the list as a priority for state government, with mixed views on school vouchers. Despite some optimism, confidence in American democracy remains polarized, highlighting ongoing tensions in political views.

When it comes to climate change, opinions are split, with a small increase in those believing it is "not happening." However, support for nuclear power as a low-carbon energy source is gaining traction.

