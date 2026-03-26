New Vanderbilt poll shows Nashvillians are less optimistic about the city

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new Vanderbilt poll shows that Nashvillians are less optimistic about the city after a severe ice storm.

56 percent think the city is on the wrong track than just a year ago. Approval for Mayor Freddie O’Connell drops from 67 percent in 2025 to 54 percent in 2026.

Nashvillians largely disapproved of NES at 61 percent.

In terms of what's the top priority of the public, affordable housing has become the issue residents want the mayor to address, with 73 percent compared to 61 percent.

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