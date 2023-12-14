New Vanderbilt Poll shows state legislature approval rating is "historically low"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new Vanderbilt Poll shows voters are butting heads with positions of Tennessee lawmakers.

On topics such as abortion, gun control and safety as well as federal support for education, the poll states that state legislature has considerable differences in opinion than most registered voters, including republicans.

According to the poll, approval of the legislature has fallen by 18 percent, standing currently at 42 percent in the current poll.

On the topic of gun control, there were six questions about possible gun reforms and in each case, there was "across-the board support" For instance, "76 percent of all respondents are somewhat or very supportive of laws requiring gun owners to ensure that firearms stored in vehicles are secured."

The poll details that regardless of the proposal, support was large and bipartisan.

80 percent reported they are somewhat or very supportive of a background check requirement for buying firearms at gun shows.

According to the poll, 77 percent of Tennessee voters support allowing abortion exceptions in the case of incest or rape.

This also includes the support of nearly 65 percent of Republicans.

78 percent of voters said they also support the procedure if fetus cannot survive outside the womb after delivery.

A top priority for many survey takers was education. 58 percent of voters are against the idea of rejecting $1.8 billion in federal education funding. More than 90 percent of Democrats and 59 percent of independents followed that majority.

Republicans however had more support for the rejection of federal money.

From a leadership standpoint, Governor Bill Lee's approval rate has remained unchanged since April. He sits at 53 percent, which is his lowest approval during this term.

His highest was 65 percent in May 2021.

Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn holds a 41 percent overall approval rating in the state and Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty has 38 percent approval and 34 percent disapproval.

One of the topics that doesn't seem to be on Tennessean's minds at the moment is inflation. In November of last year, it was a top concern with 19 percent having it as a top priority for the state to address.

In the newest Vanderbilt survey, inflation dropped to 11 percent.