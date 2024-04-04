New Vanderbilt Poll shows that a majority of Nashvillians consider crime, traffic as top priorities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new Vanderbilt Poll shows that a majority of Nashvillians believe the city is on the right track.

68 percent of those living in Nashville believe that the city's economy is very or fairly good and nearly 80 percent of locals like or love living in the city.

While the percentage of those who are feeling positive about the city is high, 47 percent of respondents say that the growth and changes in over the past few years have made their daily lives worse.

The poll indicates that the attitude towards this growth is often based on how long the respondent has lived in the city.

The same goes for whether the city is headed in the right direction.

62 percent of those who have been in the city for less than five years see the city headed in the right direction. 52 percent of longtime residents feel the city is on the wrong track.

According to the poll, 59 percent of respondents indicated reducing traffic as a top priority. They also indicate that 71 percent of residents consider crime as a top issue to be addressed.

“The poll shows a lot of bipartisan consensus around priorities for local officials and where the city should be going,” said Vanderbilt Poll Co-Director Josh Clinton, who holds the Abby and Jon Winkelried Chair at Vanderbilt and is a professor of political science. “We get a picture of a relatively unified city that stands in contrast to what is going on with politics and divisions we see across the rest of the country."