Emergency crews searching the Cumberland River for missing college student Riley Strain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two new videos have been released showing missing 22-year-old Riley Strain stumbling down the sidewalk.

According to Metro Police, the University of Missouri senior was kicked out of Luke Bryan’s bar on Broadway Friday night. Police say friends reported him missing the following day.

His parents say the Springfield Missouri native was in town with 50 of his fraternity brothers, and not one of them left the bar to make sure he was okay.

“I'm got going to lie — it's a little hard to know that somebody didn't go with,” said Riley’s stepfather, Chris Whiteid.

Strain was last seen on security cameras placed along Church Street. He was caught on video Friday night at 9:47 p.m, just six minutes before his phone went silent.

He appears to be stumbling as he walked towards the Cumberland River.

Strain walking down Church St.

“We talk every day—multiple times a day—this is the longest I’ve ever gone without talking to him. It's devastating — I just want to find him and hug him,” cried Michelle Whiteid, Riley’s mom.

Police sent search crews into the Cumberland River on Tuesday but found no sign of the missing 22-year-old.

His family says he’s 6’7 and weighs around 160 pounds.

If you see him, you’re asked to call Metro Police.