New waiting list: affordable housing for the elderly and disabled in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency has opened an affordable housing waiting list for the elderly and disabled.
If you have a disability or are over 62 years old, you qualify for the Vine Hill Studio Apartments waiting list — located at 625 Benton Avenue in Nashville.
Applications are online only and available on a first-come first-serve basis. They can be submitted at any time of day until the deadline at 3 p.m. on March 11.
If you cannot apply online, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can also call the MDHA Resident Services Department staff at 615-252-3686, extension 8603, for help.
You can also view a sample form to see what information is needed beforehand.
Find the online application at the top of the website in yellow!
