Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

New watersports company opens in middle TN for families to enjoy

Pipeline surfer Tamayo Perry
Mana Photo / Shutterstock
Pipeline surfer Tamayo Perry
Pipeline surfer Tamayo Perry
Pipeline surfer Tamayo Perry
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new business is literally making waves in the Middle Tennessee area.

They're called We Outside Watersports, and they first opened in the area just before the start of this summer. The business comes as tourism in Nashville is expected to reach new heights.

Tennessee’s tourism industry set a new record in 2024, generating $31.7 billion in direct visitor spending and welcoming 147 million visits, according to data from Tourism Economics and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.

We know people in Nashville and Middle TN love to support new things that come to the city. So we wanted to highlight We Outside Watersports. They say they cater family groups, couples, and more.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (tony.sloan@newschannel5.com).

Songwriters collaborate with adults with disabilities, writing beautiful new songs

Music City is built on the talents of songwriters - and I can guarantee you've never seen a better collaboration than this! You'll be cheering and crying... and glad you took time to watch this story. Enjoy! 

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking