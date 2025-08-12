New watersports company opens in middle TN for families to enjoy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new business is literally making waves in the Middle Tennessee area.

They're called We Outside Watersports, and they first opened in the area just before the start of this summer. The business comes as tourism in Nashville is expected to reach new heights.

Tennessee’s tourism industry set a new record in 2024, generating $31.7 billion in direct visitor spending and welcoming 147 million visits, according to data from Tourism Economics and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.

We know people in Nashville and Middle TN love to support new things that come to the city. So we wanted to highlight We Outside Watersports. They say they cater family groups, couples, and more.

