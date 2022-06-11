Watch
New Whataburger location to open in Gallatin

Whataburger announces Nashville locations
Posted at 2:19 PM, Jun 11, 2022
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fast-food chain restaurant Whataburger is growing its Middle Tennessee presence. The Texas-based burger spot has announced that it is opening its doors for a new location in Gallatin on Monday at 11 a.m.

“We can’t wait to serve up big flavor alongside our famous burgers and extraordinary customer service,” said Operating Partner Blake Parker. “We look forward to welcoming in new friends from the Gallatin and Nashville communities.”

The new location will be at 1123 Nashville Pike and includes an open-concept dining room open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight, as well as a double drive-thru that will serve guests 24/7.

Whataburger will also be expanding to many new locations in the Middle Tennessee area. These include:

  • 630 S Cumberland St, Lebanon, 37087
  • 1835 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, 37129
  • 360 W Sam Ridley Pkwy, Smyrna, 37167
  • 1715 Gallatin Pike N, Madison, 37115
  • 450 TN-109, Lebanon, 37090
  • 11190 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, 37122
  • 1944 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, 37129
  • 4933 Main St, Spring Hill, 37174
