New Whataburger location to open in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fast-food chain restaurant Whataburger is growing its Middle Tennessee presence. The Texas-based burger spot has announced that it is opening its doors for a new location in Gallatin on Monday at 11 a.m.

“We can’t wait to serve up big flavor alongside our famous burgers and extraordinary customer service,” said Operating Partner Blake Parker. “We look forward to welcoming in new friends from the Gallatin and Nashville communities.”

The new location will be at 1123 Nashville Pike and includes an open-concept dining room open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight, as well as a double drive-thru that will serve guests 24/7.

Whataburger will also be expanding to many new locations in the Middle Tennessee area. These include:

630 S Cumberland St, Lebanon, 37087

1835 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, 37129

360 W Sam Ridley Pkwy, Smyrna, 37167

1715 Gallatin Pike N, Madison, 37115

450 TN-109, Lebanon, 37090

11190 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, 37122

1944 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, 37129