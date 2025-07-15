New Wilson County school to open with temporary sewage system

WILSON CO. TENN. (WTVF) — Wilson County's newest school, LaGuardo Elementary, is set to open its doors on August 1, but it will do so without a permanent sewage system in place as state regulators have cited multiple violations against the local wastewater authority.

The Wilson County School Board approved a temporary "pump and haul" wastewater solution on Monday while officials continue working to resolve serious permitting issues with state environmental regulators.

The Wilson County Water and Wastewater Authority (WWAWC) has been struggling to obtain the necessary permits from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) for the school's permanent wastewater treatment system.

In a Notice of Violation issued to WWAWC, TDEC documented evidence of "hydraulic overload" at the Academy Road Treatment Facility, including "saturated soils, ponded effluent, and overland flow" during a June 24, 2025 inspection.

State regulators accused the wastewater authority of six specific violations, including providing false information in their permit application about the number of homes served and the loading rate of the land application area.

According to TDEC documents, the system was designed to serve 249 homes but is actually serving approximately 293 residential connections. The facility is also using only 2.6 acres for land application instead of the 8.8 acres authorized by the permit, resulting in a loading rate three times higher than what was approved.

The documents also reveal that WWAWC failed to install an approved drip dispersal system that was authorized in 2007 and failed to provide requested information to regulators, including as-built plans of the existing system that had been requested four times since October 2024.

In response to the violations, a wastewater authority contractor stated they are working with SEC to provide detailed maps, noting that "the heritage highlands drip field is all that is currently installed so it will be all that is provided." They added that "Autumn Creek and the school's drip fields are currently under construction and can be provided at a later date."

The contractor also defended their actions, stating that "Phase IV was TDEC approved" and that "Autumn Creek drip field construction was vested 18 years ago with the construction of the collection and return lines to the field, construction on the lines is currently underway."

They further noted that requested soil maps and pit profile descriptions "have been sent and received by TDEC" and that plans with "TDEC approval dated June 5th, 2025" exist. The contractor added that "as-builts of the lagoon are underway with the drip field" and they are "compiling test reports from the last 20 years of operation showing no issues with treatment compliance."

Despite these assurances, some community members expressed concerns about the temporary solution during the school board meeting.

"Parents, children, and staff will certainly see and smell diesel trucks hauling raw sewage, and may, God forbid, see raw sewage in the new school. When you see and smell these things, remember who is responsible," said Ken Young, a Wilson County resident who spoke during the meeting.

The contractor emphasized that "we are all working to get the school up and running so we appreciate your help in expediting this matter."

Wilson County Schools says the sewage issues will not delay the scheduled August 1 opening of LaGuardo Elementary.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com