New Year In London Celebrated In Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A special New Year’s Eve countdown was held six hours early in Music City to celebrate nonstop service between Nashville and London on British Airways.

At 6 p.m. local time Saturday in Nashville, the music note dropped and fireworks exploded in the sky to celebrate the New Year in London.

The countdown was in partnership with British Airways, and the early Music City Midnight event for London was hosted by Mayor Megan Barry and English rocker — and Nashville resident — Peter Frampton.

The nonstop flights have been scheduled to begin in May 2018. At the Music City Midnight event, British spirits were served at a pop-up British Airways Pub on 6th Avenue.

Two pairs of airline tickets to London were also given away. One at midnight London time and another pair at midnight in Nashville.

