New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash returning with country music's biggest stars

Posted at 10:59 AM, Aug 31, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's time to start digging out those noisemakers and party horns, country music's biggest stars are returning to Music City to ring in the new year!

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash will kick off at 7 p.m. Central and will be able to be streamed live and on-demand! The party will culminate with the renowned Nashville Music Note Drop and fireworks at midnight.

The star-studded special airing on NewsChannel 5 will take place across downtown Nashville with exciting performances from the likes of Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band.

Additional information, including additional artists hitting the stage will be announced at a later date.

