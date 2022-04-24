Newcomers meet Mt. Juliet police while waiting for roadside assistance

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday night, Mt. Juliet Police Officer Jason Messick stopped to help a car on the side of the road and met a family of soon-to-be transplants to the city.

The family had already bought a home, but it hadn't been made ready to move in yet. They were in the area ahead of time so the kids could try out for sports.

Officer Messick gave them a warm welcome to the community and introduced them to the Mt. Juliet Police Department. He answered questions about his career while they waited for roadside assistance.

Then, officer and kids posed together for a picture to commemorate the meeting.