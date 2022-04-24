Watch
News

Actions

Newcomers meet Mt. Juliet police while waiting for roadside assistance

Mt. Juliet officer Messick meets newcomers to area
Mt. Juliet Police Department
Mt. Juliet officer Messick meets newcomers to area
Posted at 6:54 PM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 19:54:33-04

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday night, Mt. Juliet Police Officer Jason Messick stopped to help a car on the side of the road and met a family of soon-to-be transplants to the city.

The family had already bought a home, but it hadn't been made ready to move in yet. They were in the area ahead of time so the kids could try out for sports.

Officer Messick gave them a warm welcome to the community and introduced them to the Mt. Juliet Police Department. He answered questions about his career while they waited for roadside assistance.

Then, officer and kids posed together for a picture to commemorate the meeting.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap