NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Last year, the Fisk Jubilee Singers celebrated their 150th anniversary. Wednesday, Fisk leaders gathered to celebrate a new commemorative book that captures the rich background of the group.

"Heritage & Honor: 150-Year Story of the Fisk Jubilee Singers" takes readers on a journey through the Singers' history.

The book begins with the ensemble's founding in 1871 and details its path to becoming the world-renowned chorus it is today, including its role in sharing and preserving African American spirituals.

"I always think about the original Fisk Jubilee Singers — young people who found their way to Fisk University and became the ones who originally traveled around the world sharing their music and therefore establishing this legacy," said Dr. Paul Kwami, current Musical Director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

There is a website dedicated to the book for interested buyers.