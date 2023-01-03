Newly-elected Nashville Representative Andy Ogles among House Republicans refusing to vote for Kevin McCarthy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time since 1923, the United States House of Representatives is holding multiple votes to determine the Speaker of the House.

To become Speaker, 218 votes are necessary. Though the House is Republican-controlled, 19 GOP members split from their party majority to vote for Rep. Jim Jordan. Among these is newly-elected Nashville Rep. Andy Ogles.

6 Republicans voted for Jim Jordan for House Speaker:

1. Boebert (CO)

2. Cloud (TX)

3. Luna (FL)

4. Miller (IL)

5. Ogles (TN)

6. Self (TX) — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 3, 2023

Meanwhile, all 212 Democrats in the House voted in favor of Hakeem Jeffries.

After a second round of voting, McCarthy was still unable to pick up the more votes.

Well, that's it. McCarthy failed to move a single vote in the second round of balloting — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2023