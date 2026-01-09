Newly restored graduation pictures show school's Black students in segregation era

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — One school in Murfreesboro has been around nearly 100 years, truly watching the world change. The principal has just succeeded in a mission to bring important pieces of that history back home.

"I plan to retire," said Sumatra Drayton, principal of Holloway High in Murfreesboro. "I even thought about retiring last year, but it wasn't done. It became my passion project. I had to have them in this building."

Drayton had long known about the existence of graduating class composites from the early days of her school. These pictures go back to the 1930s.

"I wanted this community to know this school is a special school," she said.

"Our teachers were just fantastic," said Dr. Gloria Bonner, flipping through the pages of a yearbook.

Dr. Bonner is part of the school's graduating class of 1968.

"Right here! Front and center!" she laughed, pointing to a picture of herself in a school club.

"Do you remember when this picture was taken?" I asked her.

"I do!"

Dr. Bonner's part of the final class at Holloway High before the school's desegregation. Up until then, Holloway High was the school for Black students in Murfreesboro and surrounding communities.

"I just remember Holloway High School for its vibrancy," Dr. Bonner said. "It was the centerpiece of the Black community. Education was part of the fabric of our community and the route for us to the American dream."

12 years ago, Drayton heard those early graduating class composites were at the Elks Lodge. For a long time, the lodge wanted to keep them. The day came they called and offered them to Holloway High.

"There were water stains," Drayton said. "Glass was broken. Frames were broken."

The composites were taken to MTSU to see if they could be restored.

"They treated them just like it was their family they were restoring pictures for," Drayton continued.

After all this time and effort, the composites are home.

"The first class to graduate is 1932," Drayton said, showcasing the graduating class composites running the years of segregation.

The framed composites lined the office and halls of the school.

"I was really thrilled!" Dr. Bonner said.

Some of the composites immediately tell a story. The class of 1941 is much larger than the class of 1942. That's because its World War II and so many of those students would have joined the war effort.

Current students are taking a lot from what's now here.

"I didn't know about the rich history of this school," said student Isabella Kaever. "It was really eye opening."

"We need to have a museum cause these are really special!" added Malaysia Bell.

One composite showed a student who is today retired. She previously served as assistant to the president at MTSU and dean of the College of Education and Behavioral Science. It was Dr. Bonner.

"You know, I'm reminded of the alma mater that started with, there's a school on the hill that we love well and true, with a love that enlightens our hearts through and through," Dr. Bonner recited. "Holloway High. Go Trojans!"

"It's a sense of pride, completion," said Drayton. "It's one of those things where I feel like, mission accomplished."

