NewsChannel 5 Cares

“This campaign is a NewsChannel 5 initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign will be used to support the local Nashville area and are tax deductible.”

Feeding the hungry with healthy food. That's the goal and everyone who gives is making a difference.

NewsChannel 5 is proud to be part of the Nourish the Heart campaign year-round, but especially during the holiday season.

"Nashville is a tremendous city and we should never allow people in this city to be hungry, said Rev. Enoch Fuzz.

Rev. Fuzz certainly knows the value of nutritious food as he continues to fight stage four lung cancer.

He is dedicated to fundraising efforts for the Food Pharmacy at Nashville General Hospital which provides healthy foods, fruits, vegetables and dry goods for the hungry.

"I like the slogan we use... Nourish the Heart. These meals nourish the heart. They nourish the body. They help people," Rev. Fuzz said.

NewsChannel 5 and the Scripps Howard Fund are matching the first $5,000 donated by our viewers.

So, we thank you and ask you to give.

