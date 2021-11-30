NewsChannel 5 celebrates 1 million Facebook followers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NewsChannel 5 is celebrating a huge milestone this holiday season. NewsChannel 5 has surpassed the 1 million follower mark on Facebook. While the station considers this quite an accomplishment, it is with an overwhelming sense of gratitude that NewsChannel 5 claims this achievement.

Social media has not only given NewsChannel 5 a way to share news quickly and thoroughly online, but it has also given our anchors, reporters, meteorologists and more opportunity to interact with those for whom they do their jobs.

Being connected to NewsChannel 5 viewers on Facebook has allowed our journalists to give insight into who they are, what their lives entail, and what is important to them. Viewers have witnessed and stood by the NC5 team through their personal moments, whether good, bad, or hilarious. People who once only read the day's headlines on television now feel more like friends. In addition, members of the NC5 team have had the ability to look through the screen and into the lives of those who live in their communities, those who begin and end their days with NC5 broadcasts and get to know them in the most real sense.

NewsChannel 5 extends an enormous thank you to all 1 million and counting of our Facebook followers.

Want to know how our journalists feel about being part of one million of your lives? Check out the videos below to hear how social media has influenced the way anchors, reporters, and more have been touched by the many messages they've received and the stories they have been able to tell because of you.

Nick Beres

Nick Beres Facebook follower impact

Carrie Sharp

Carrie Sharp Facebook community impact

Bree Smith