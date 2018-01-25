NewsChannel 5 Donates Books On National Reading Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - There is no greater gift that you can give a child than the ability to read. That is why NewsChannel 5, along with the Scripps Howard Foundation, teamed up to donate thousands of books this week to Metro School students as part of National Reading Day.

NewsChannel 5’s Vicki Yates and Amy Watson presented students at McKissack Middle Prep with hundreds of new books on Tuesday morning.

We also made a $5,000 donation to Girls, Inc. – a program that teaches middle and high school age girls to be strong, smart and bold.

The donation at McKissack was one of many that happened around the city. In all – NewsChannel 5 staffers donated enough money to buy nearly 4,000 books for kids in need.