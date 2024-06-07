NewsChannel 5 helps provide free groceries for nearly 200 Middle Tennessee families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The price of groceries keeps going up. That's why we were happy to help nearly 200 Middle Tennessee families get free groceries.

NewsChannel 5 partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank, the Church at Harpeth Heights in Bellevue, and Twelve Stone Health to provide a tractor-trailer full of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Volunteers — including members of the NewsChannel 5 team — sorted and bagged more than 7,000 pounds of food on Friday morning.

Second Harvest said one in six kids in Middle Tennessee doesn't always have enough to eat, and it's even worse in the summer when school is out.

Today's mobile food pantry provided free groceries for nearly 200 local families. But the need continues, and you can help by donating food, money, or time.

In fact, as part of Second Harvest's Hunger Free Summer campaign, every dollar you give will go twice as far thanks to some generous donors.

Typically, every dollar that is donated to Second Harvest provides four meals, but thanks to that match. This month every dollar will buy eight meals for our neighbors in need.

If you'd like to donate or if you need help finding free groceries, go to Second Harvest's website at this link.