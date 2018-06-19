NewsChannel 5 Honored With National Edward R. Murrow Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The NewsChannel 5 Network was honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award by the Radio Television Digital News Association, a testament to a year's worth of hard work and dedication to high-quality journalism.

Edward R. Murrow awards are among the most prestigious in the industry.

NewsChannel 5 photojournalist Catherine Steward was honored for her story "Strings For Hope," in the Excellence In Sound Category. You can watch the winning entry here.