NewsChannel 5 Investigates reporter Phil Williams honored with John Chancellor Award

Columbia Journalism School
Posted at 9:00 AM, Sep 21, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Each year the Columbia Journalism School gives out the John Chancellor Award for Excellence in Journalism to a reporter with courage, character and integrity for cumulative professional accomplishments.

The award honors the life and legacy of correspondent and longtime NBC News anchor John Chancellor.

Each year, the chosen recipient of the $25,000 John Chancellor Award is selected "by a distinguished panel of journalists who look across the media landscape to identify a reporter who may not be widely known by the public but who is highly respected within the profession for the caliber of his or her work."

This years honoree is our very own NewsChannel 5 Investigates reporter Phil Williams for his hard work and deidication.

Read the full announcement here

