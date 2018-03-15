Casey Moreland Indicted On New Theft Charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn - Former Davidson County General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland faces three additional criminal charges on top of ones for which he appeared in federal court last week.
A federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment against Moreland yesterday that included obstruction of justice charges plus new charges for theft from a program that received federal funds.
According to the indictment beginning in the Spring of 2016 Moreland began embezzling cash from the Drug Court Foundation. The indictment claims Moreland directed the Drug Court Foundation's director to deliver envelopes of the Drug Court Foundation's cash to his office in exchange for allowing the director to increase the compensation that she received from the Drug Court Foundation.
Moreland presided over the General Sessions Drug Treatment Court which was a specialized court program designed to provide alternatives to incarceration for certain defendants. The work of the Drug Treatment Court was supported by a nonprofit entity called the Davidson County Drug Court Foundation. The indictment claims Moreland exercised authority over the Drug Court Foundation's operations.
The new theft charges are on top of obstruction of justice charges for which Moreland appeared in court last week. Prosecutors alleged in court that ordered the destruction of documents and tampered with a witness in attempt to hide embezzlement at the Drug Court Foundation.
Moreland was originally arrested last year on five counts of obstruction of justice related to trying to bribe and plant drugs on his former mistress. He was out on bond on those charges when he was arrested last week. His bond was revoked in a court hearing last week, and he is now in jail until his trial which is scheduled for June.