Former Judge Casey Moreland Faces New Federal Charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - New obstruction of justice charges have been filed against former Davidson County General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland, NewsChannel 5 has learned.
The former judge was taken into custody Thursday morning. He's expected to make an initial appearance in federal court at 2 p.m.
According to a criminal complaint filed by FBI Special Agent Mark Shafer, Moreland was the target of an undercover operation in January where a confidential informant agreed to wear a wire for the FBI.
Shafer's complaint says agents were able to confirm the informant's story that Moreland had directed her to pocket cash payments from participants in a treatment program set up in conjunction with his General Sessions Drug Treatment Court.
After the informant became uneasy about keep the cash payments, Moreland eventually directed that the cash be delivered to him, the complaint alleges.
In February 2017, after Moreland learned that he was under federal investigation, he allegedly directed the informant to meet him in a parking garage. He then gave her an envelope of cash to hide in a lockbox and directed her to destroy records relating to the cash payments.
That informant began working with the FBI this past January.
During the recorded conversations, the complaint says, "Moreland repeatedly suggested various false cover stories" that the informant could tell a federal grand jury.
Moreland reportedly asked the informant to tell investigators "that he had no involvement" with the foundation and that he "did not know about any cash."
The latest charges include tampering with a witness and destruction of records during a federal investigation.
Moreland was first arrested on federal obstruction of justice charges last March and resigned from the bench in April.
The FBI opened a criminal investigation into Moreland in January 2017.
The initial investigation focused on whether Moreland violated anti-corruption statues by soliciting and extorting things of value, including sexual favors from people with whom he had close personal relationships, in return for performing official acts that benefited those people.
A federal judge released Moreland on bond after his initial arrest and he has been under house arrest ever since, however he has been allowed to leave his home to work a job.
The U.S. Attorney filed the obstruction of justice charges against Moreland after FBI agents claimed he bribed and attempted to discredit his former mistress, Natalie Amos.
Undercover video and audio obtained by an FBI informant revealed Moreland discussed planting drugs on Amos in an effort to discredit her.
Moreland has pleaded not guilty to the obstruction of justice charges, and his attorney has repeatedly asked in court whether the FBI planned to file more changes against him.
Read the criminal complaint below: