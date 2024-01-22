Watch Now
Gallery: Parents of slain Covenant student want you to know Evelyn's story

Evelyn Dieckhaus was one of six victims killed in last year's mass shooting at Nashville's Covenant School — three 9-year-old students and three staff members.

These photos are shared by her family.

Katy and Mike w Photo.jpg Katy and Mike Dieckhaus hold a photo of their daughter EvelynPhoto by: Phil Williams Evelyn Dieckhaus.jpg Evelyn DieckhausPhoto by: Dieckhaus family Evelyn Dieckhaus with mom Katy and older sister.jpg Mom Katy Dieckhaus with Evelyn (left) and Evelyn's older sisterPhoto by: Dieckhaus family Evelyn Dieckhaus with new puppy.jpg Evelyn Dieckhaus with a new family puppyPhoto by: Dieckhaus family Evelyn Dieckhaus with father Mike and older sister.jpg Dad Mike Dieckhaus with Evelyn (left) and Evelyn's older sisterPhoto by: Dieckhaus family Evelyn Dieckhaus Portrait.bmp Evelyn DieckhausPhoto by: Dieckhaus family Evelyn Dieckhaus with family dog.jpg Evelyn Dieckhaus with the family dogPhoto by: Dieckhaus family Evelyn Dieckhaus on tractor.jpg Evelyn Dieckhaus on her grandparents' farmPhoto by: Dieckhaus family Evelyn Dieckhaus poses with angel wings mural.jpg Evelyn DieckhausPhoto by: Dieckhaus family Evelyn Dieckhaus holds family dog.jpg Evelyn Dieckhaus with a new family puppyPhoto by: Dieckhaus family Evelyn Dieckhaus at chapel.jpeg Evelyn Dieckhaus at chapel at Covenant SchoolPhoto by: Dieckhaus family Evelyn Dieckhaus at ceramics.jpg Evelyn Dieckhaus working with ceramicsPhoto by: Dieckhaus family Dieckhaus family photo.jpg Mike and Katy Dieckhaus with Evelyn (left) and Evelyn's older sisterPhoto by: Dieckhaus family Evelyn Dieckhaus eating soup.jpg Evelyn DieckhausPhoto by: Dieckhaus family Evelyn Dieckhaus and older sister.jpeg Evelyn Dieckhaus with her older sister and family dogPhoto by: Dieckhaus family

