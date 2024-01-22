Gallery: Parents of slain Covenant student want you to know Evelyn's story
Evelyn Dieckhaus was one of six victims killed in last year's mass shooting at Nashville's Covenant School — three 9-year-old students and three staff members.
These photos are shared by her family.
Katy and Mike Dieckhaus hold a photo of their daughter Evelyn. Evelyn Dieckhaus with a new family puppy. Evelyn Dieckhaus at chapel at Covenant School. Mike and Katy Dieckhaus with Evelyn (left) and Evelyn's older sister.