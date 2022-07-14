Tennessee roofer turns himself in to face fraud charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The former owner of a Middle Tennessee roofing company is behind bars.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates first exposed how James Kenton, the owner of Tennessee Metal Roofing, was arrested for home improvement fraud two years ago.

Our investigation found Kenton had a history of unhappy roofing customers and run-ins with regulators in several states. We also discovered he failed to disclose any of that on his Tennessee application for a contractor's license.

State regulators eventually revoked his roofing license in Tennessee.

Our investigation also found Kenton owed the IRS more than a million dollars in back taxes.

That original fraud charge in Davidson County was dismissed because the victim was sick and unable to get to court.

But prosecutors have now refiled the charges. And NewsChannel 5 Investigates has learned Kenton is facing a five-count indictment here in Metro.

Kenton was arrested on those still sealed charges last month in North Carolina where he is now running another roofing company. He initially tried to fight extradition to Tennessee.

But on Wednesday, Kenton turned himself into Nashville authorities. He's being held on a $75-thousand-dollar bond.

