NewsChannel 5 Meteorologist Heather Mathis helps launch Safe Places shelter program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's October and the fall "severe weather season" is just around the corner.

Our promise to you is to give you the resources you need to be prepared and safe in a storm.

NewsChannel 5's reporting on the lack of community storm shelters across Tennessee inspired new legislation signed into law this April.

Our own Storm 5 Meteorologist Heather Mathis helped get that bill in front of lawmakers that now allows churches and other organizations to open as public shelters without fear of liability.

Now we're taking action again to make sure you know what shelters are open near you during severe weather with our new 'Safe Places' program at NewsChannel 5.

I spoke with Heather about what exactly this program is and how you can help save lives.

"There is nothing I can do as a meteorologist to stop that storm," Mathis told me.

According to U-S Census data in the south we have the highest population of people living in manufactured or mobile homes that aren't safe options to shelter in place during severe weather.

"It's hard to hear that because when you talk to someone in a mobile home or manufactured housing the best thing you can say is try and get to a sturdy structure," Mathis said. It tugs on your heartstrings because you want to be able to tell them something and I didn’t like not having an answer for them."

"No answer" wasn’t good enough for Heather..

"Tennessee is the most vulnerable when it comes to storms," she said. "We have a large population that lives in mobile homes. This needs to happen to protect our people."

So she started thinking of ways to help.

"You spent tons of your free time reaching out to representatives just to get soem sort of traction -- get the ball rolling -- to see maybe where this could go?" I asked.

"I spent years -- I feel like -- screaming into the void trying to get people to listen and see that this was a concern," she answered.

Heather worked with representative Jason Powell to pass the "Safer Places Bill" that eliminates liability to organizations that choose to open their doors as a shelter during storms.

"Not only did he do something about it but everyone agreed that it was an issue when it passed unanimously," Mathis said.

But that's step one.

"I went to our management here at NC5 and said what if we created a list, a Safe Places list where we could put shelters that are open to the public on our website so that we can refer people to this. This has never been done in the state of TN before," she said.

Heather began reaching out to agencies like the National Weather Service and TEMA and local emergency managers about the Safe Places program.

"What does it mean to you personally to see not only legislators but emergency managers step up to try and assist in this?" I asked.

"Listen I was 7 months pregnant when I had this dream that I would get legislation passed and then somehow create this list," Heather said. "So it means the world to me to see that so many organizations thought that this was good enough to get involved and they saw the potential that this had to save lives."

Emergency management offices will help get churches and organizations signed up to be safe shelters that will be listed on NewsChannel5.com.

"You'll be able to see it right there on the homepage, you can click on it and be able to see what shelters are open in your area it will have their address if they are pet friendly."

Heather hopes faith leaders across Middle Tennessee will also see the how important this program is

If you are a church or organization who can provide safe shelter in a storm, email SafePlace@NewsChannel5.com.