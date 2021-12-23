NewsChannel 5 mourns loss of former weather anchor Joe Case

Joe Case — a NewChannel 5 alum — died this week after complications from a recent surgery.

He was 66.

Case worked at NewsChannel 5 from 1985 to 2000. He was a weather anchor and co-host of Talk of the Town for 15 years. Before coming to Nashville, Case started his career in Jackson, Tennessee, in radio.

While at the station, Case won an Emmy while here for his work on Talk of the Town. He undeniably had a special spark about him.

He was a man who loved the community, loved telling stories and absolutely loved to make others laugh.

Case recently underwent bypass surgeries for his heart. He was improving and recovering at home. But, died suddenly of complications.

He leaves behind his wife Pam, who also is a NewsChannel 5 alum, three children and one grandson.

