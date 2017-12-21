NewsChannel 5 Partners With American Red Cross For Holiday Heroes Blood Drive

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Many people were in the giving spirit and rolled up their sleeves at our Holiday Heroes Blood Drive.
NewsChannel 5 was happy to partner with the American Red Cross for Thursday's event.
We stopped by the main headquarters on Charlotte Avenue where many people donated.
Officials said they’re always in need of platelet and blood donations.
“We're an organization that really depends heavily on volunteers, volunteer donors in the community, to help us help others,” said Tiffany Taylor.
Didn't get a chance to stop by Thursday? The American Red Cross accepts donations for all blood types, as well as plasma and platelets, all year.
Donor schedules and locations can be found on the American Red Cross website.