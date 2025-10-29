NewsChannel 5 partners with Second Harvest Food Bank to help feed our neighbors in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NewsChannel 5 is partnering with Second Harvest for a day-long fundrasier and food drive to help feed our neighbors in need.

More than 121,000 families in Middle Tennessee are set to lose their SNAP benefits beginning on Saturday due to the government shutdown.

Nearly 30,000 of those are right here in Nashville. More than 10,000 are in Rutherford County. Montgomery County has more than 9,000 families receiving SNAP. Sumner and Wilson Counties have more than 4,000-5,000 each.

Governor Lee has said the state won't step in to help - so it's up to us. If you're in a position to help, we're asking you to make a donation of either food or money to Second Harvest Food Bank.

Second Harvest provides food to more than 400 local food banks in 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee.

You can drop off food at any of Second Harvest's 3 locations around Middle Tennessee or at any local Kroger store.

Here's a list of some of the best things to buy.

The NewsChannel 5 team will be at Second Harvest's main location in Nashville beginning at 6 am on Thursday. We hope you will stop by to say hi and to help out our neighbors in need.

