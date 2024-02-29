NewsChannel 5 photojournalists named among best in the nation

ATHENS, Ga. (WTVF) — NewsChannel 5's photojournalism staff has been recognized as one of the top photography teams in the nation by the National Press Photographers Association in its annual Best of Photojournalism awards.

Judges named NewsChannel 5 runner-up in the prestigious Station of the Year competition for large market television stations.

The NPPA says the award recognizes a local broadcast station’s photography staff for their consistency in providing outstanding news photography coverage for and about the audience it serves.

The contest also recognized NewsChannel 5 reporter Forrest Sanders as Solo Video Journalist of the Year, and named him runner-up for Ernie Crisp Photographer of the Year.

Several other NewsChannel 5 photojournalists were also recognized in individual categories of the contest.

The awards were announced this week in Athens, Georgia, after judges assessed entries from television stations across the country.