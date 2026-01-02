NewsChannel 5 responds to lawsuit filed by former meteorologist Bree Smith

Former NewsChannel 5 meteorologist Bree Smith has filed a lawsuit against NewsChannel 5 alleging various employment law violations.

The station issued the following statement about the lawsuit on Friday:

We strongly disagree with the characterizations brought by Bree Smith's legal team and plan to aggressively defend ourselves. Prior to her abrupt departure, we were actively working with Bree to continue her tenure with our award-winning team at NewsChannel 5. We were disappointed that those negotiations were not successful.

The leadership of NewsChannel 5 and our parent company, Scripps, work hard to create a positive work environment for our employees. We take very seriously any claims of mistreatment and address them promptly. Any concerns brought to us by Bree were investigated thoroughly.

It is unfortunate that we must now address these matters publicly. The facts will show the station took appropriate action and Bree's lawsuit against the station is without merit.