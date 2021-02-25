Star-studded concert benefits Second Avenue relief efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NewsChannel 5 aired a two-hour musical event tonight benefiting the Second Avenue Restoration and Preservation fund following the bombing on Christmas Day.

The event featured musical performances by Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Lee Brice and Scotty McCreery from the stage of the iconic Wildhorse Saloon on March 26. The concert also takes a look into the important role Second Avenue has played in Nashville's history and features a tribute to the heroic first responders. Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Gov. Bill Lee will make an appearance.

Click here to donate to the 2nd Ave. Strong campaign

"Giving back to the community speaks to the very heart of what we do every day through hospitality to our guests. The fact that we can join with the music industry to help rebuild this incredible neighborhood of an eclectic blend of artists, business owners, and community leaders is humbling," said show producer Brian Schafer, general manager of the Wildhorse Saloon.

Music City's biggest stars raised money to support the Second Avenue district, with a goal to raise $2 million for immediate and long-term restoration and preservation of the downtown neighborhood.

“We are honored to have support from an institution that has called Second Avenue home for nearly 30 years,” said Tim Walker, executive director of Metro Historical Commission.

