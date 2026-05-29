NewsChannel 5 wins two Regional Murrow Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NewsChannel 5 earned two 2026 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including honors for investigative reporting on extremism in Tennessee and a feature story centered on friendship and extraordinary memory.

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced the regional winners this week. All regional winners now advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition, with national honorees expected to be announced in August. Winners will be recognized Oct. 12 during the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City.

NewsChannel 5 received a Regional Murrow Award in the Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category for “Confronting Hate,” an ongoing investigative series led by chief investigative reporter Phil Williams.

The series examines the growing presence and influence of extremist movements in Tennessee, including neo-Nazi organizations, white Christian nationalist groups, and conspiracy-driven activists operating in public and political spaces across the state.

NewsChannel 5 also earned a Regional Murrow Award in the Feature Reporting category for a story by reporter Forrest Sanders profiling HK Derryberry, a man with hyperthymesia — a rare condition that allows him to recall dates and memories with remarkable accuracy.

The story explored both Derryberry’s extraordinary abilities and the close friendship at the center of his life.

The Edward R. Murrow Awards, presented annually by RTDNA since 1971, recognize reporting that demonstrates strong ethical standards, journalistic impact, technical excellence, and service to the community.