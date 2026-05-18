NewsChannel 5's Chris Davis named Tennessee Wildlife Federation's Conservation Communicator of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Montgomery County and State Capitol reporter Chris Davis has been named Conservation Communicator of the Year by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation.

The federation presented the honor Friday during its Conservation Achievement Awards, recognizing Davis for his in-depth reporting on two major conservation issues: the debate over damming the Duck River and funding challenges at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The federation cited Davis's stories for immersing viewers into a scene and bringing critical conservation issues into focus.

The Conservation Achievement Awards honored more than 20 people and groups across Tennessee.